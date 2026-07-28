'It's Not The Batter's Job': Pakistan Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq Defends Controversial Bowling Action

Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq has hit back at batters who have criticised his unusual start-stop-start bowling action. The 31-year-old believes opposition players question his action only after being dismissed by him and insists that judging the legality of a bowler's action is the responsibility of the match officials, not the opposition players.

Tariq, who represented Pakistan at this year's T20 World Cup, found himself at the centre of another controversy during the ongoing edition of The Hundred in England. During Birmingham Phoenix's match against Trent Rockets, Australian batter Tim David appeared to signal for a no-ball after edging Tariq behind to the wicketkeeper.

"It is not the batter's job to do these things. The umpires and match referee are there to watch everything. If I am allowed to bowl by the umpire, it means my bowling action is legal," Tariq, who plays for Birmingham Phoenix, said in an interview, reported PTI.

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Tariq, who along with Abrar Ahmed is one of only two Pakistan players featuring in this season's The Hundred, admitted it has become increasingly frustrating to see batters repeatedly question his action.

"Maybe the umpires and match referee need to do something. I remember even in the International League T20 in Dubai, England's Tom Banton did the same thing, and at that time I made my thoughts very clear to him after getting him out," he said.

Tariq's unusual bowling action, which features a brief pause before delivery, has attracted attention on several occasions. However, he has found support from former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has defended the Pakistan bowler's action on multiple occasions, saying it is within the laws of the game and is, in fact, difficult to execute consistently.

Tariq was reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during a Pakistan Super League match but was later cleared following testing under ICC regulations.

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Earlier this year, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green also appeared to question Tariq's action during a T20 International.

Calling for an end to the repeated scrutiny, Tariq said he has worked hard to develop the variations needed to succeed in modern T20 cricket.

"This should stop now. I work very hard on my bowling for variations because in T20 cricket nowadays there is no mercy for spinners. You have to be focused all the time," he said.

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