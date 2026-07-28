Radico Khaitan Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 76%, Volume Growth Upgraded To Over 25%

Radico Khaitan reported a strong set of numbers for Q1FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 76% YoY to Rs 230 crore, compared with Rs 131 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The revenue excluding excise duty, increased 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,684 crore from Rs 1,507 crore, reflecting steady growth in the company's operations.

The operating performance improved sharply during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 50.3% to Rs 349 crore, compared with Rs 232.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also reported a significant improvement in profitability, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 20.7% from 15.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. The margin expansion indicates stronger operating leverage and improved cost efficiencies during the quarter.

Overall, Radico Khaitan's Q1 performance was marked by robust profit growth and a sharp improvement in operating margins, even as revenue growth remained in the low double digits.

Radico Khaitan Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 76% at Rs 230 crore vs Rs 131 crore YoY

Revenue (ex-excise) up 11.7% at Rs 1,684 crore vs Rs 1,507 crore YoY

EBITDA up 50.3% at Rs 349 crore vs Rs 232.2 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 20.7% vs 15.4% YoY

Radico Khaitan Share Price Today

Radico Khaitan Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd. rose over 3% on Tuesday with stock trading at 4,253.50 apiece after it announced its Q1FY27 results. The shares had hit intraday low at 2:00 pm with stock trading at Rs 4080.10 but it gained after the earnings were announced.

The scrip rose as much as 3.24% to Rs 4283.90 apiece on at 3:00 pm. This compares to a 0.12% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 59.48% in the last 12 months and 29.43% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.50.

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, three maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3972.38 implies a downside of 6.7%

Track Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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