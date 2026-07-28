Watch: Sidny Lopes Cabral's Stunner Vs Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal Of The Tournament

Sidny Lopes Cabral's sensational curling strike against Argentina has been voted the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after fans selected it as the standout goal from the competition. The Cape Verde defender's moment of brilliance in the Round of 32 clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been voted as the best strike amidst a record 308 goals scored at the 2026 tournament.

The award is decided through a public vote on FIFA's official website after the governing body's Technical Study Group shortlisted 12 goals from across the tournament's 104 matches. Cabral finished ahead of Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov and Haiti's Wilson Isidor, while also beating goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez and Ferran Torres.

Receiving the ball on the right flank during extra time, Cabral skipped past Alexis Mac Allister before bending a sublime right-footed effort beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the top far corner. The spectacular finish levelled the match at 2-2 in the 103rd minute and sparked jubilant celebrations among the travelling Cape Verde supporters.

Here's a look at Cabral's wonder-strike vs Argentina:

Reacting after receiving the award, Cabral admitted the recognition was beyond anything he had imagined.

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"It was simply surreal," Cabral told FIFA.

"It's an enormous honour and the kind of recognition every player dreams of. I'm incredibly grateful for everyone who voted my goal as the best of the tournament.

"Now the challenge is to keep working to score more goals like that and, above all, to help both my club and country to win matches. Receiving this award is a very special honour for me."

The 23-year-old Trabzonspor full-back revealed the spectacular finish was not entirely unfamiliar to him.

"It was the second time I'd scored a goal like that. Funnily enough, just a few minutes earlier I'd had a very similar opportunity from a set-piece in almost the same area of the pitch. So it wasn't completely new to me. But scoring a goal of that quality on a stage like the World Cup makes it even more special. It's a moment that will stay with me forever," he told FIFA.

Cabral's celebration was almost as memorable as the goal itself. After embracing his team-mates, he sprinted towards the stands to celebrate with his girlfriend, who had travelled to Miami to support him. The emotional scenes became even more dramatic when his mother, overwhelmed by the moment, fainted and was helped by medical staff and nearby supporters.

Looking back on the celebration, Cabral explained why it meant so much.

"When I scored, all I wanted to do was run and celebrate. I wanted to get close to my loved ones and celebrate with my girlfriend, who has always been by my side, especially during the most difficult moments. It was indescribable. Everything seemed to happen so quickly. Even now, I still find it hard to believe," he told FIFA.

Born in Rotterdam to Cape Verdean parents, Cabral's rise has been rapid. The versatile defender was playing in Germany's fourth tier just two seasons before his World Cup breakthrough, before progressing through Viktoria Koln, Estrela da Amadora and Benfica, eventually securing a €10 million move to Turkish side Trabzonspor in July 2026.

His goal also became the defining moment of Cape Verde's remarkable World Cup campaign. Making their tournament debut, the Blue Sharks progressed unbeaten from a group featuring former champions Spain and Uruguay, along with Saudi Arabia, before pushing defending champions Argentina to the brink in the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi had opened the scoring before Deroy Duarte equalised for Cape Verde. Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead, only for Cabral's stunning strike to force the game level once again in extra time. Argentina eventually advanced with a 3-2 victory after an own goal in the 111th minute ended Cape Verde's historic run.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Cabral believes the tournament transformed how the football world views his nation.

"I'm very happy with what we achieved. We showed that Cabo Verde can really play," he told FIFA.

"The most rewarding thing is seeing how many more people now know about Cabo Verde after the World Cup. I feel there's a huge amount of affection for our country, our people and our players. You can't buy that kind of respect and recognition."

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