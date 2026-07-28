"An Exceptional Moment": Philippe Diallo Unveils Zinedine Zidane As New France Manager On Four-Year Deal

The French Football Federation officially ushered in a new era on Tuesday by appointing Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of the France men's national team. FFF president Philippe Diallo announced the appointment at the federation's headquarters in Paris, confirming that the former Real Madrid boss has signed a four-year contract that will run through the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Zidane officially begins his role on August 1 and will take charge of Les Bleus for the first time against Turkiye in the UEFA Nations League on September 25.

Introducing the 54-year-old, Diallo hailed Zidane's stature in French football, saying: "This is an exceptional moment, exceptional because of the person sat next to me. Zinedine is one of the legends of French soccer and for many years he said one of his dreams was to take charge of the France team."

Zidane, meanwhile, described the appointment as the pinnacle of his managerial career. "I have often said, there is nothing bigger than the French national team. So it is a joy and certainly a great honor to be able to become the manager of this French national team," he said, while also thanking Diallo and paying tribute to his predecessor, Didier Deschamps.

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Zidane succeeds Deschamps, whose 14-year spell transformed France into one of the world's most consistent international sides. Under Deschamps, Les Bleus lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League, reached the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup, and made the semi-finals at Euro 2024 and the recently concluded 2026 World Cup. He also finished with a record of 20 victories in 26 FIFA World Cup matches, the most by any manager in the tournament's history, and became one of only three men, alongside Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer, to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player and a head coach.

Before making his name in management, Zidane enjoyed an iconic international career with France. He earned 108 caps and scored 31 goals, famously heading home twice in France's 3-0 victory over Brazil in the 1998 FIFA World Cup final before inspiring Les Bleus to the UEFA Euro 2000 title. He later captained France to the 2006 World Cup final, winning the tournament's Golden Ball, while also claiming the 1998 Ballon d'Or and three FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

His coaching career has been equally decorated. After beginning as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti and later managing Real Madrid Castilla, Zidane took charge of Real Madrid's senior side across two spells, winning 11 major trophies. He remains the only manager in football history to lift three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, while also securing two La Liga crowns, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Zidane's first competitive assignment as France coach will come against Turkiye in the UEFA Nations League on September 25, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Les Bleus as they turn their attention towards the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle.

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