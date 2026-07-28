Centre Steps Up Reform Push: Ministries Asked To Identify Measures, Submit Weekly Updates

The Centre has directed all Ministries and Departments to identify reforms that can improve Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, with a new online platform set up to monitor progress.

To support the exercise, the Centre has launched a dedicated 'Reform' module on the PMRef portal, which became functional on Tuesday.

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The platform will serve as a central repository for Ministries and Departments to upload details of policy reforms, administrative changes and governance initiatives being undertaken across sectors.

According to the directions issued by the government, Ministries have been asked to identify reforms that can simplify processes, improve service delivery and enhance the overall business environment.

The proposed measures may draw upon recommendations made by the High-Level Committee (HLC), suggestions put forward by the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), or reforms identified internally by individual Ministries.

The government has made it mandatory for Ministries to upload details of these initiatives on the PMRef portal and keep the information updated on a regular basis.

To ensure continuous monitoring and accountability, every Ministry has been instructed to submit weekly updates on the portal every Friday by 12 pm, beginning this week.

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The move is aimed at institutionalising the reform process by creating a structured framework to capture, monitor and review initiatives being implemented across the government.

It also seeks to improve coordination among Ministries while accelerating policy execution and administrative reforms.

By introducing a dedicated digital dashboard and a weekly reporting mechanism, the Centre is looking to strengthen oversight of reform measures, encourage faster implementation of governance initiatives and sustain momentum on reforms focused on improving the business climate and the quality of public service delivery.

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