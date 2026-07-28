OTT Releases This Week: The Devil Wears Prada 2, Demon Slayer And More - Movies, Series To Watch

The final week of July brings an exciting lineup of fresh OTT releases, with major franchises making a comeback alongside brand-new thrillers and dramas. Here's a look at the biggest English and international releases arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Crunchyroll and Lionsgate Play this week.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Part 1 (Crunchyroll)

The first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy marks the beginning of the final chapter in the Demon Slayer saga. After Muzan Kibutsuji launches his attack on the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko and the Hashira are pulled into the shifting Infinity Castle, where they prepare for a decisive battle against the Demon King and his most powerful Upper Rank demons.

Streaming from July 28

Final Project (Netflix)

Final Project is a Mexican teen suspense drama that follows Tamara, a high school student hoping for a fresh start after transferring to a new school. Her plans quickly unravel when she becomes the target of an anonymous cyberbully who draws her into a dangerous online challenge. As the harassment intensifies, Tamara is forced into a psychological battle that blurs the line between victim and survivor.

Streaming from July 29

The Devil's Mouth (Prime Video)

The Devil's Mouth is a survival horror thriller about five college friends whose adventure through a remote cave system in Thailand turns into a desperate fight for survival. After a recent storm traps a deadly predator inside the flooded caves, the group must navigate the maze-like passages while racing against time, dwindling oxygen and mounting fear.

Streaming from July 29

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (JioHotstar)

Nearly two decades after the original film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. The sequel follows Andy Sachs as she returns to Runway magazine to help Miranda Priestly navigate a publishing industry transformed by AI, digital media and financial pressures. As Miranda fights to save the iconic fashion magazine, Emily Charlton—now a powerful executive at Dior—emerges as both a key ally and a formidable rival.

Streaming from July 29

The Idaho College Murders: College Nightmare (Netflix)

The Idaho College Murders: College Nightmare is a three-part true-crime documentary series that revisits the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. Through police bodycam footage, interviews with victims' families and archival material, the series follows the investigation that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in one of America's most closely watched criminal cases.

Streaming from July 29

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The Bombing of Pan Am 103 (Netflix)

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 is a six-part drama inspired by the 1988 Lockerbie bombing that killed 270 people. The series follows the extensive investigation carried out by Scottish police and the FBI as they pursued those responsible for one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in British history.

Streaming from July 30

The Vacation Principle (Netflix)

The Vacation Principle is a Japanese romantic drama centred on Midori, a woman who retreats to her late grandmother's seaside villa after losing her job. There, she meets Nishigami, a quiet caretaker who helps her rediscover life's simple pleasures, leading to an unexpected romance and a chance to start over.

Streaming from July 31

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (Prime Video)

The acclaimed animated series returns with a second season set in its signature 1940s-inspired Gotham City. As Bruce Wayne continues his fight against crime, Batman faces dangerous new enemies, including the Joker and the Riddler, while uncovering deeper conspiracies that threaten the city's future.

Streaming from July 31

Chum (Lionsgate Play)

Chum is a survival thriller that follows Tina and Tom, a couple whose destination wedding in Malta turns into a nightmare after a great white shark attacks their catamaran. Rescued by a seemingly kind fisherman, they soon discover that their saviour is a psychopathic killer, forcing them into an even more terrifying fight for survival.

Streaming from July 31

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