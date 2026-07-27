OTT Releases: No Subscription? Watch These 7 Movies And Web Series Free This Week

You don't need another streaming subscription to find something worth watching. From crime thrillers to family dramas, these free platforms offer a wide range of movies and web series at no cost. Here are seven to explore.

Web Series

1. Made In India: A Titan Story

Inspired by Vinay Kamath's bestselling book, this six-episode drama chronicles the birth of Titan Watches. Starring Naseeruddin Shah as J.R.D. Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the series explores how a bold vision transformed India's watch industry. Beyond business, it is a story of innovation, perseverance and nation-building.

Director: Robbie Grewal

Where To Watch: Amazon MX Player

2. Sankalp

Veteran actor Nana Patekar makes his OTT debut in this political thriller inspired by the Chanakya-Chandragupta philosophy. Also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi, the series focuses on strategy, leadership and the hidden battles behind political power rather than conventional election drama.

Director: Prakash Jha

Where To Watch: Amazon MX Player

3. Raktanchal

Inspired by real incidents from 1980s Uttar Pradesh, Raktanchal revolves around the bloody rivalry between two powerful gangs competing for control over the state's lucrative contract business. Packed with action, revenge and political intrigue, it is an engaging watch for crime-thriller fans.

Director: Ritam Srivastav

Where To Watch: Amazon MX Player

4. Half CA

Unlike typical student dramas, Half CA focuses on the emotional and personal struggles behind one of India's toughest professional exams. The series follows aspiring Chartered Accountants as they navigate friendships, failures, family expectations and career ambitions.

Director: Pratish Mehta

Where To Watch: Amazon MX Player

5. Who's Your Gynac?

Starring Saba Azad, this comedy-drama follows a young gynaecologist as she handles awkward consultations, workplace challenges and her own personal life. The show stands out for mixing humour with conversations around women's health and modern relationships.

Director: Sameer Saxena

Where To Watch: Amazon MX Player

ALSO READ: Free OTT Platforms In India: Stream These Movies, Web Series Without Subscription

Films

6. Kaun? (Film)

This cult psychological thriller stars Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh. Set almost entirely inside a single house during a stormy night, the film keeps viewers guessing until its final twist, proving that suspense doesn't need elaborate settings.

Director: Ram Gpal Varma

Where To Watch: YouTube (Official Upload)

7. I Am Kalam

Inspired by former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, this award-winning film tells the story of Chhotu, a bright village boy who dreams of getting an education despite difficult circumstances. Uplifting and emotional, it celebrates hope, determination and the power of dreams.

Director: Nila Madhab Panda

Where To Watch: YouTube (Official Upload)

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Leaks Online: Christopher Nolan's Film Watched By Millions Before Takedown?

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