Will It Rain Heavily In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Today? Check IMD's Weather Forecast For Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, forecasting generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas in Mumbai and Thane may experience intense showers accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

According to IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are likely to witness moderate rainfall today, with temperatures expected to hover around a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 25°C. Similar weather conditions are predicted for the next 48 hours, with continued cloud cover and intermittent rainfall.

In Palghar, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected, also under a green alert. However, other parts of Maharashtra may see more intense weather activity. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the Konkan-Goa region and the Ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra.

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The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Ghats of Kolhapur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

A yellow alert has been sounded for several districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal where thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are expected.

Meanwhile, Mumbai residents may also face a temporary water supply disruption. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled critical infrastructure upgrades at the Panjrapur pumping station from July 28 to July 29. Due to the shutdown, there may be a 15% reduction in water supply across parts of the city and suburbs.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions and cooperate during the temporary water cut.

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