Who Is Nandita Sinha? Ex-Myntra CEO To Replace Amitesh Kumar Jha As Instamart CEO

Swiggy-owned quick commerce platform Instamart has appointed Nandita Sinha as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 3, following the resignation of Amitesh Kumar Jha. Sinha joins from Myntra, where she served as CEO.

Who Is Nandita Sinha

Sinha joins Instamart from Myntra, where she served as Chief Executive Officer. Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has built and scaled some of India's leading consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG, holding leadership roles at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever.

She is an alumna of IIT (BHU) and FMS Delhi, and is widely recognised for combining deep customer understanding with disciplined execution while driving innovation at scale and building high-performing organisations.

In her most recent role at Myntra, Sinha led the platform to become India's largest fashion e-commerce business, continuing to gain market share in a highly competitive segment after the company achieved EBITDA profitability in 2024.

What The Company Said

Announcing the appointment, Swiggy's Managing Director and Group CEO, Sriharsha Majety, said, "I am delighted to welcome Nandita Sinha as the CEO of Instamart. Nandita is one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders, and I'm enthusiastic about the vision, customer obsession and operational rigor she brings to the team we've built at Instamart."

ALSO READ: Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha To Resign After Four-Year Stint, Say Reports

Majety also acknowledged outgoing CEO Amitesh Jha's contribution, stating that Jha had "provided valuable leadership to Instamart, guiding the platform through a pivotal era of growth, doubling down on Instamart's differentiation with launches like Noice, and steadily improving our contribution margin journey."

Speaking on her new role, Sinha said, "I have long admired what the team at Instamart has built. It's a business with a strong customer-first culture, great talent and significant opportunities ahead. Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth."

ALSO READ: Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha Resigns; Nandita Sinha To Replace

Leadership Change

Jha tendered his resignation on Tuesday to "pursue opportunities outside the organisation," according to his resignation letter addressed to Majety.

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy confirmed Jha ceases to be Senior Management Personnel with effect from the same date, while Sinha will be categorised as SMP from August 3.

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is present in over 131 cities across India.

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