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Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha Resigns; Nandita Sinha To Replace

The food delivery and quick commerce platform has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, effective August 3, 2026.

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Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha Resigns; Nandita Sinha To Replace

Swiggy Ltd. has announced a leadership change at its quick commerce business, Instamart, with CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha resigning to pursue opportunities outside the company.

The food delivery and quick commerce platform has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, effective August 3, 2026.

Jha tendered his resignation today, on July 28 and ceased to be a member of the company's senior management with immediate effect. Swiggy said it had placed on record its appreciation for his contributions during a crucial phase of Instamart's growth.

Sinha joins Instamart after serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Myntra. Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has held leadership positions across Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever, building consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG. 

The appointment comes amid a series of leadership changes at Swiggy since its public listing. 

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Earlier departures have included Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. Sridhar, Independent Director Sahil Barua, nominee directors Sumer Juneja, Anand Daniel and Roger Clark Rabalais, co-founder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, as well as senior Instamart executives Ankit Jain and Hari Kumar.

Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety described Sinha as "one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders" and said she brings strong customer obsession and operational rigour to the business. He also credited Jha with guiding Instamart through a pivotal growth phase, highlighting initiatives such as Noice, the strengthening of the platform's differentiation strategy and improvements in contribution margins.

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