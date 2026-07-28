Swiggy Share Price Rises Over 5% After Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha Resigns

Shares of Swiggy Ltd. rose over 5% after Amitesh Kumar Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy Instamart tendered his resignation with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities. The stock is currently trading at Rs 268.27. The stock opened flat 0.03% trading at Rs 257.90 and rose to intraday high at Rs 273.

Jha tendered his resignation today, on July 28 and ceased to be a member of the company's senior management with immediate effect. Swiggy said it had placed on record its appreciation for his contributions during a crucial phase of Instamart's growth.

In the company's regulatory filing, Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director & Group CEO, Swiggy said, "Amitesh has provided valuable leadership to Instamart, guiding the platform through a pivotal era of growth, doubling down on Instamart's differentiation with launches like Noice, and steadily improving our contribution margin journey. Over his tenure, he has been instrumental in scaling Instamart through a critical growth phase, building a strong, high-performing culture, and leaving the organisation in a solid, well-run state. We extend our best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

Swiggy also announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 03. She succeeds Amitesh Jha, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

A veteran consumer internet leader with over 20 years of experience, Sinha has built and scaled some of India's leading consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG, in leadership roles at Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever. She will lead Instamart's next phase, building on the platform's differentiated assortment strategy, growth momentum, improved profitability metrics, customer focus and operational excellence.

Swiggy Ltd. Share Price Today

Swiggy Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 5.82% to Rs 273 apiece on Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. This compares to a 0.03% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 34.27% in the last 12 months and 30.69% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.66 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.25.

Out of 30 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, four maintain a "hold", and three maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 371.69 implies an upside of 38.5%

ALSO READ: Swiggy Instamart Partners With HPCL To Launch India's First Quick-Commerce LPG Cylinder Delivery

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