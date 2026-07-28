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Varanasi Shocker: Teacher Burns 5-Year-Old Boy's Private Parts With Hot Knife For Urinating In Pants

The police seized the CCTV footage and DVR for examination and inspected the school's kitchen as part of the investigation after registering a case.

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Varanasi Shocker: Teacher Burns 5-Year-Old Boy's Private Parts With Hot Knife For Urinating In Pants
An FIR was registered against the teacher, the principal, and the management of the school.
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A nursery teacher was booked for allegedly branding a five-year-old boy's private parts with a hot knife for urinating in his pants after he was denied permission to use the washroom at a private school in Varanasi on Monday. According to a Hindustan Times report, an FIR was registered against the teacher, the principal, and the management of the school after the child's father filed a complaint on July 25 at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station. 

They were booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per the report. The police seized the CCTV footage and DVR for examination and inspected the school's kitchen as part of the investigation after registering a case.

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According to the report, Station House Officer (SHO) Atul Kumar Singh said that the boy's father filed a complaint alleging that on July 24, the child had asked for permission to use the washroom during class, but the teacher denied his request. He alleged that due to the refusal, the child urinated in his pants. The complaint alleged that the teacher beat him up being enraged over it, and took him to a room and branded his private part.

Singh added that the investigation has been expedited and medical examination of the boy has been done. He added that the CCTV footage will be examined and staff members will be questioned. According to the HT report, the findings of the kid's medical reports would be seen by the chief medical superintendent of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Government on Tuesday.

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