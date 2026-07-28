TTK Prestige Q1 Result: Stock Jumps 10% As Net Profit Rises Over 100%, Revenue Up 34%

TTK Prestige Ltd. shares surged over 10% on Tuesday after the kitchen appliance maker reported a sharp improvement in its June quarter earnings, supported by strong revenue growth and a significant expansion in operating margins.

The stock was trading at Rs 725.7 apiece on the NSE, gaining 70 points from its previous close at Rs 655.4. This stock has been rallying amid a muted equity market today when Nifty 50 is down 0.06%.

Investors will be watching whether the company can sustain this momentum through the rest of FY27 after management indicated that encouraging demand trends seen during the June quarter have continued into July.

Revenue, Profit Register Strong Growth

TTK Prestige reported a strong June quarter, with revenue rising 34% year-on-year to Rs 814 crore from Rs 609 crore a year ago.

Net profit more than doubled to Rs 59.3 crore from Rs 26.6 crore, while EBITDA jumped to Rs 81.7 crore from Rs 40.4 crore in the same period last year.

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 10% from 6.6%, driven by stronger operational performance.

Management Optimistic On Demand

The company said it remains focused on disciplined cost control, SKU optimisation and improving stock availability; initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and better utilisation of resources.

Management also noted that the encouraging demand trends witnessed during the first quarter have largely continued into July 2026, reinforcing its confidence in the business outlook for the remainder of the financial year.

The strong quarterly performance, coupled with an upbeat management commentary, boosted investor sentiment, sending TTK Prestige shares higher in trade. Investors will continue to monitor whether the company can maintain its revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming quarters.

Share Price Movement

The stock has gained more than 26% over a month, which includes today's rally and since the beginning of this calendar year 2026, the stock is up around 17.5%

Currently, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 57.3 times, with a market cap of 10,041.01 crore as of the end of Monday.

Also Read: Q1 Results Live Updates: TTK Prestige Profit Doubles, Varun Beverages Profit Up 15%; L&T, Suzlon Energy In Focus

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