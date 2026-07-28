Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Streaming: Where To Watch Chelsea's First Pre-Season Friendly In India

Chelsea's latest reset begins on Tuesday as the Blues kick off their 2026-27 pre-season campaign against Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney. Xabi Alonso takes charge of the club for the first time after becoming Chelsea's sixth permanent manager, since the Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly takeover in 2022, with the Spaniard tasked with bringing stability after four years of constant change in the dugout.

Chelsea have ushered in a fresh chapter following Alonso's appointment on a four-year deal. The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager arrives with an impressive track record, having guided Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double before a brief spell in charge of Real Madrid. Known for his possession-based football and structured attacking approach, Alonso now faces the task of moulding one of the Premier League's most expensively assembled squads into title contenders.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market. Morgan Rogers has joined from Aston Villa in a British record £117 million move after starring in Villa's Europa League triumph and England's run to the World Cup semi-finals. Chelsea have also strengthened with right-back Marco Palestra and winger Geovany Quenda, while Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos and Tyrique George are among the notable departures.

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Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a disappointing A-League Men campaign in which they finished bottom of the table. Managed by Gary van Egmond, the Australian outfit features experienced names including Ryan Fraser, Bozhidar Kraev, Kosta Barbarouses and Brandon Borrello. The Wanderers head into the contest on the back of a 2-0 Australia Cup victory over Tigers FC.

Chelsea Vs Sydney Wanderers FC Pre-Season Friendly Match Details

Chelsea will take on Western Sydney Wanderers in a pre-season friendly at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:15 PM IST.

Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India

The Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers pre-season friendly will not be broadcast live on television in India.

Fans can stream the match live on FanCode by purchasing a match pass or an applicable subscription. The game will also be available through Chelsea's official streaming platform, The 5th Stand (CFC Live) for eligible users. The match kicks off at 3:15 PM IST on Tuesday, July 28.

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