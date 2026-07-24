Amazon Prime To Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of Spain's FIFA World Cup Triumph In New Docuseries

Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will soon be relived from inside the dressing room. Prime Video and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have announced a four-part documentary series that will offer an all-access look at La Roja's journey to a second world title in the United States.

Scheduled to premiere in December 2026, the series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It is being produced as a joint venture between the RFEF and Telefónica Broadcast Services (TBS).

The documentary follows Spain's campaign across North America, taking viewers behind closed doors with the players and coaching staff as they navigated the expanded 48-team tournament before defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at the MetLife Stadium.

According to the RFEF, the series features never-before-seen footage from the team's training camp, locker room and tactical meetings, alongside candid moments, team interactions and key decisions throughout the tournament. It also includes interviews with head coach Luis de la Fuente and several of Spain's leading stars, including Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

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The production also explores how Spain adapted to the demands of the expanded World Cup format, highlighting the physical and mental challenges of an unbeaten eight-match run that culminated in lifting the trophy.

The Spainish football federation added that the series showcases the unity and camaraderie that made the squad function "like a family" throughout the tournament.

The documentary is the seventh major collaboration between Prime Video and the RFEF, following previous productions including Luis: The Wise Man Behind Success, The Strength of the Group and A Team Called Spain, which followed La Roja's Euro 2024 title-winning campaign.

Spain's triumph under De la Fuente capped a remarkable campaign. La Roja topped Group H before eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France en route to the final, where Ferran Torres scored the extra-time winner against Argentina. Spain finished the tournament having conceded just one goal, never trailed in a match, and became the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

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