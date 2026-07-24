MEA Confirms Death Of Indian National In Attack On Commercial Vessel In Black Sea

India on Friday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea that killed an Indian crew member, calling such incidents a serious threat to maritime navigation and global trade.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the ship was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. The vessel had 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals.

"​It has come to our attention that on 18 July 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals."

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," the ministry added.

The incident has been reported after four Indian sailors were killed in a Russian strike on a commercial vessel in Ukraine last week.

(This is a developing story)

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