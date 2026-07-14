India Ramps Up Maritime Response After Attacks On Shipping Vessels In Hormuz

India has stepped up maritime surveillance and support measures for its seafarers after fresh attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz left one Indian dead and several others injured, prompting the government to roll out a comprehensive "Seafarer-First" response.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting and directed authorities to maintain real-time monitoring of all vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, regardless of the ship's flag.

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The directive comes after attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which together had 30 Indian crew members on board.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources, that 13 Indian nationals have been killed since the conflict erupted in West Asia earlier this year. Most of those affected were Indian seafarers and workers serving aboard merchant vessels.

Sonowal instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to establish a live operational dashboard to track vessel locations, crew details, cargo, voyage plans and threat assessments.

He also ordered the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer to coordinate with families on medical updates, repatriation, compensation and welfare assistance.

The minister directed closer coordination among the Ministries of External Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy and Indian missions in Iran, Oman and the UAE to monitor the evolving security situation and ensure timely assistance.

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India has also raised concerns at international maritime forums over attacks on civilian merchant vessels, reiterating the need to safeguard seafarers and uphold freedom of navigation.

A 24x7 grievance support mechanism has been activated for Indian seafarers and their families as the government strengthens its response to the escalating risks in one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

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