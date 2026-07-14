'The Best Ones Were Never The Loudest': Bear Grylls Hails PM Modi In Viral Post

British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as "one of the best and most powerful leaders" he has ever met.

His remarks, shared in a post on X, have gone viral, renewing interest in the duo's memorable Man vs Wild episode filmed in India.

ALSO READ | S Janaki Death: 'India Lost A Musical Icon': PM Modi, President Murmu, Other Leaders Mourn Veteran Singer

Sharing photographs with PM Modi, Britain's Prince William and former US President Barack Obama, Grylls wrote that the best leaders are "never the loudest". He described Modi as "one of the best and most powerful leaders" he had met and said filming with world leaders often reveals a side of them rarely seen in public.

The Man vs Wild special, which aired on Discovery in August 2019, featured Grylls and Modi exploring Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand while discussing wildlife conservation, environmental protection and climate change.

Ahead of the programme's telecast, PM Modi had said his years spent in nature, forests and the mountains inspired him to take part in the adventure. The episode drew millions of viewers in India and overseas and remains one of the show's most memorable specials.

The latest tribute has prompted many social media users to revisit clips from the programme, with Grylls' comments once again bringing the episode into the spotlight.

ALSO READ | India, New Zealand Set 2030 Vision: Five Big Announcements From PM Modi's Visit

Grylls has often spoken about his long association with India. He has recalled falling in love with the country during trekking expeditions in the Himalayas and spending a month with Indian Army troops as a teenager before joining the British Special Air Service (SAS).

Over the years, the adventurer has also featured several Indian celebrities on Man vs Wild, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.