India, New Zealand Set 2030 Vision: Five Big Announcements From PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised deeper cooperation between India and New Zealand to inject new strength into the Indo-Pacific during talks with his Kiwi counterpart, Christopher Luxon on Saturday.

Modi travelled to New Zealand from Australia in the third and final leg of his three-nation tour that largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

Following the Modi-Luxon talks, the two sides inked a number of agreements to expand cooperation in multiple sectors.

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India-New Zealand Joint Statement (July 11, 2026)

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of India, PM Narendra Modi, is on an official visit to Auckland, New Zealand on July 10-11. The visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

1. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi received a formal ceremonial welcome at Government House, held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Luxon, addressed business leaders and members of the Indian community in New Zealand, and observed a showcase of New Zealand sporting innovation.

2. The Prime Ministers recalled Prime Minister Luxon's visit to India in March 2025, during which India and New Zealand launched Free Trade Agreement negotiations and signed memorandums in the important areas of defence, education, customs, horticulture, forestry, and sport.

3. India's bilateral trade with New Zealand stands at $2.25 billion. With the FTA and almost a tariff-free business environment, the aim is to increase trade growth.

4. The two Prime Ministers decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership. They accordingly endorsed the 'India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030' as a framework to guide joint action over the next four years.

5. The Prime Ministers agreed to an ambitious long-term vision for the Strategic Partnership, strengthening existing cooperation mechanisms and exploring new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

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