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India, New Zealand Plan Strategic Partnership Including Maritime Security

The partnership was agreed during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Auckland, according to a statement from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

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India, New Zealand Plan Strategic Partnership Including Maritime Security
The plan also includes a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement between the two nation's defence forces.
Source: PTI

India and New Zealand will elevate their relationship to a “strategic partnership,” as both seek closer trade and security ties. 

The partnership was agreed during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Auckland, according to a statement from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. 

“This is a major step in the relationship between New Zealand and India, and signals our shared ambition to do more together,” Luxon said in the statement. “On this historic visit, Prime Minister Modi and I have backed that ambition with action.”

The two leaders agreed a roadmap to 2030, including a goal to double two-way trade by then. The plan also includes a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement between the two nation's defence forces.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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