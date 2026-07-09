57% Of Exports To India Will Be Tariff-Free, Says New Zealand PM Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday welcomed the proposed India-New Zealand trade agreement, saying it would give a significant boost to the country's exporters, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Wellington.

In a post on X, Luxon said the pact would unlock fresh opportunities for New Zealand businesses by cutting tariffs on goods shipped to India. "New Zealand businesses are set to boom with our India Trade Deal. 57% of everything we export to India will be tariff free from day one," he wrote.

Modi is set to undertake a two-day state visit to New Zealand from July 10 to 11, at the invitation of Luxon, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in nearly four decades. The proposed trade agreement is expected to feature prominently in the bilateral talks.

India and New Zealand had resumed negotiations on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement earlier this year after a prolonged hiatus, with both sides seeking expanded market access and deeper cooperation across sectors including agriculture, technology and services.

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During his stay in Auckland, PM Modi and Luxon are scheduled to hold bilateral talks reviewing the full range of India-New Zealand relations, with particular focus on trade, commerce and defence cooperation.

An official government release said the two leaders would explore ways to build on ties that have gained "significant momentum in recent years," particularly in the economic and strategic spheres.

Modi is also expected to engage with prominent business leaders and sports figures during the visit, besides addressing a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, in a reflection of the strong people-to-people links between the two nations.

The visit comes amid a broader push by New Delhi to expand trade partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, with the India-New Zealand FTA seen as a key milestone in that effort once concluded.

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