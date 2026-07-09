Toxic First Song Tabaahi Out: Yash, Kiara Advani Romantic Chemistry Steals Spotlight

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the film's first song, Tabaahi, giving fans a glimpse into the emotional and romantic side of the much-anticipated action thriller. Released on July 8, the track has already generated positive reactions online, with viewers praising the chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani.

The music video revolves around the romantic bond shared by Yash and Kiara Advani's characters. Filled with intimate moments, striking visuals, and emotional storytelling, the song showcases the deep connection between the two leads. Their on-screen chemistry has quickly become one of the biggest talking points among fans.

The video opens with a quote by the renowned poet Rumi: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there." This sets the tone for a visually rich and emotionally driven love story, enhanced by cinematic landscapes and stylish visuals.

Music and Multilingual Release

The romantic melody uses the gentle guitar sounds with a man of the orchestra, which evoke the sentiment in the song.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed as an action thriller set between the 1940s and 1970s, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features a star-studded cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

As Tabaahi provides the first glimpse of the film's emotional centre, expectations for the soundtrack and film keep building. Toxic will be released in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

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