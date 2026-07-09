UGC NET June session Answer Key 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to declare the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session soon.

Once it becomes available, candidates will have the opportunity to view the provisional answer key alongside their recorded OMR response sheets on the official NTA UGC NET website. This documentation will allow candidates to match their answers with the official keys and approximate their potential scores prior to the results announcement.

UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the UGC NET June 2026 session Answer Key will be updated here -> Direct Link

How To Download UGC NET June 2026 Session Answer Key

Step 1: Navigate to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Challenge” link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, birth date, or necessary credentials.

Step 4: View the provisional answer key, question paper, and response sheet displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully review all your responses.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

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UGC NET June Session 2026: Provisional Answer Key

After the provisional answer key is made public, NTA is likely to activate an objection window for candidates wishing to contest any answers. Candidates must submit their objections online within the stipulated time frame. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 will apply for each question contested. Objections submitted without the required payment or after the deadline will not be acknowledged.

UGC NET June 2026: Final answer key

Subject experts will assess all valid objections received during the challenge period. Should any contest be deemed accurate, the answer key will be amended accordingly before the final version is published.

The final answer key will serve as the foundation for the compilation of UGC NET June 2026 results. No further challenges will be entertained once the final answer key is released. Candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official NTA website for updates concerning the answer key, objection timeline, and result announcement.

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