CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 Skill Test Admit Card: How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially issued the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 Skill Test admission card today, July 9. Candidates preparing for the skill test can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in, by using their login information.

The CBSE DRQ 2026 Skill Test is set to be conducted on July 11, 2026. The board will facilitate the DRQ2026 examination on July 11 for the recruitment of Group A, B, and C positions in administrative and academic fields. Aspirants are encouraged to download their admission cards ahead of time and thoroughly check all the details to prevent any last-minute complications.

CBSE DRQ 2026: How To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. Log in with the necessary credentials.

Step 3. Click on the link for the Direct Recruitment Quota 2026 Skill Test Admit Card.

Step 4. Download your admit card and confirm all the details are accurate.

Step 5. Obtain a clear printout for your exam day.

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CBSE DRQ 2026: Important instructions

It is essential for candidates to bring a printed copy of the admission card alongside a valid government-issued photo ID to the examination centre. Those who do not comply will be barred from taking the exam.

Candidates are recommended to carefully read and adhere to all instructions on the admit card and to frequently check the official website for any updates.

CBSE DRQ 2026: Previous CBSE recruitment results details

Earlier, in March 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 examination concerning several Group A, B, and C non-teaching roles. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 124 positions.

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