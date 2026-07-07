Maharashtra Mulls Law To Tackle High Coaching Classes Fees For Students

The Maharashtra government is mulling to introduce a bill to regulate private coaching classes in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Tuesday.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion in the Legislative Council, Bhuse said the state is finalising the proposed Coaching Classes Registration and Regulation Bill, which aims to bring greater oversight to the rapidly expanding private coaching sector.

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According to the minister, the proposed legislation will lay down norms on key aspects such as the maximum number of students per batch, minimum infrastructure requirements, operating hours, qualifications of teachers and the nature of advertisements that coaching institutes can publish.

Bhuse said the draft legislation is in its final stages. Once it receives clearance from the Law and Judiciary Department, it will be released in the public domain to invite suggestions and feedback before being introduced in the legislature.

The minister noted that there is a need for greater state regulation of private coaching centres and pointed out that the Centre had issued guidelines for the sector in 2024.

The proposed state law is expected to build on those guidelines by creating a formal regulatory framework for coaching institutes operating in Maharashtra.

Separately, Bhuse informed the House that the School Education Department is also preparing guidelines for pre-schools.

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The norms will prescribe the basic facilities and infrastructure that such institutions must provide, with the objective of ensuring a minimum standard of quality and safety.

The announcements were made during the minister's reply to a Calling Attention Motion in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

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