IIM Bangalore To Open First International Campus In Indonesia, Announces PM Modi

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) is set to establish its first-ever international campus in Indonesia, marking a significant milestone in the institute's global expansion and strengthening educational cooperation between India and Southeast Asia. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral meeting and joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

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“We are going to establish a campus of India's prestigious management institute, IIM Bangalore, in Indonesia. This will greatly benefit the youth across the entire Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region,” PM Modi said.

The proposed campus is expected to serve not only Indonesian students but also learners from across the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, offering access to globally recognised management education. The initiative forms part of a broader effort by India and Indonesia to deepen collaboration in higher education, business, technology, innovation and research.

The overseas campus will focus on management education, executive programmes, research partnerships and academic exchanges.

The proposal follows discussions involving Indonesia's Higher Education Minister Brian Yuliarto, Indian Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty and an IIM Bangalore delegation aimed at expanding academic cooperation between the two countries.

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Expanding its global footprint, IIM Bangalore will establish its inaugural international campus within the Singhasari Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Malang, East Java. The strategic location marks a significant milestone, as Singhasari is Indonesia's first specialised economic zone dedicated exclusively to the digital economy, advanced technology and higher education.

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