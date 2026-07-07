Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Slumps Over 4%; Brent Crude Gains Above $72 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,577.50, compared to Monday's index close of 24,430.35.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,577.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 159.50 points, or 0.66%, higher at 24,430.35, while the BSE Sensex gained 521.16 points, or 0.67%, to end at 78,285.07.
Meanwhile, oil markets remained in focus after a vessel was reportedly struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, underlining that security risks persist even as shipping through the strategic waterway gradually recovers.
Brent crude traded above $72 a barrel after a modest decline in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $69. According to UK Maritime Trade Operations, a tanker sailing near Limah, Oman, was hit by a projectile that sparked a fire on board. No injuries were reported.
Elsewhere, Asian markets opened lower on Tuesday as investors assessed renewed risks to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, while taking cues from another record finish for the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight. South Korea's Kospi led regional declines, falling 3.23%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.07%, while Australia's ASX 200 eased 0.25%.
The cautious start came despite gains in U.S. equities, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also advanced in the first trading session after the Independence Day holiday. The Dow rose 0.29%, the S&P 500 gained 0.72% and the Nasdaq added 1.12%, supported by continued buying in large-cap stocks.
U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian trade. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 34 points, S&P 500 futures were broadly flat and Nasdaq-100 futures traded marginally lower as investors awaited fresh catalysts.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 7: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,600 Breakout As Q1 Business Updates Boost Sentiment
Stock Market Live: Titan Q1 Consumer Business Revenue Grows 41%
- Titan Company said its consumer businesses revenue grew 41% year-on-year in Q1FY27.
- Jewellery revenue rose 39%, while watches and eyecare grew 23% each. Emerging businesses revenue increased 19%.
- Domestic business grew 37%, while international business rose 128%. The company added 77 net stores during the quarter, taking its retail network to 3,680 stores.
Stock Market Live: Samsung Shares Fall Even As Profit Beats Estimates
- Samsung Electronics shares fell as much as 6.8% in Seoul after its quarterly profit rose 19-fold but failed to meet investor expectations for AI-linked chip suppliers.
- The company reported preliminary operating income of 89.4 trillion won for the June quarter, beating estimates by about 6%. Revenue more than doubled to 171 trillion won.
Stock Market Live: Bitcoin, Ether Gain As Investors Track Global Cues
- Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $64,085.95, while Ether gained 0.5% to $1,801.06.
- Investors continued to track geopolitical developments, commodity prices and currency movements for further direction.
Stock Market Live: Yen Weakens To Around 162 Against Dollar
- The Japanese yen weakened to around 162.15 against the US dollar after positioning data showed hedge funds had turned the most bearish on the currency since 2007.
- The move raised the possibility of further scrutiny from Japanese authorities.
Stock Market Live: Tanker Hit Near Oman As Hormuz Shipping Volumes Stay Below Pre-Conflict Levels
- UK Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker near Limah, Oman, was hit by a projectile that caused a fire on board. No injuries were reported.
- Vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz have resumed after easing US-Iran hostilities, but shipping volumes remain below pre-conflict levels. A convoy including at least eight Japan-linked ships recently passed through the route, indicating a gradual recovery in operations.
Stock Market Live: Dow Closes At Record High As S&P 500, Nasdaq Gain
- US markets advanced in the first session after the Independence Day holiday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.29% to close at a record high.
- The S&P 500 gained 0.72%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12%, supported by continued buying in large-cap stocks.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Lower As Oil Shipment Risks Return
- Asian markets opened lower on Tuesday as investors assessed renewed risks to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
- South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.23%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.07% and Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.25%. The declines came even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record high overnight.
Stock Market Live: Oil Stays In Focus After Vessel Hit Near Strait Of Hormuz
- Oil markets remained in focus after a vessel was reportedly struck near the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting continued security risks even as shipping through the route gradually recovers.
- Brent crude traded above $72 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $69. UK Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker near Limah, Oman, was hit by a projectile that caused a fire on board, with no injuries reported.
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