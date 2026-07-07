Pune School Holiday: Are Schools And Colleges Closed In City, Pimpri Chinchwad Today?

Schools, colleges, anganwadis and government offices across Pune will remain closed on July 7, as the district administration has declared a holiday following the forecasts of continued heavy rainfall.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that all educational institutions, including primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, will remain closed. The clarification comes after widespread confusion among parents and students following the precautionary closure of schools on July 6.

The holiday was announced after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the region.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Palghar On Red Alert, BMC Declares Holiday For School Students

The holiday has been declared for all educational institutions situated in the Ghat areas, covering Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Rajgad and Bhor talukas.

ALSO READ: Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Slumps Over 4%; Brent Crude Gains Above $72 A Barrel

IMD has forecast heavy monsoon rainfall is likely to continue in Pune over the next few days, raising the possibility of waterlogging, traffic congestion and localised disruptions.

The district administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, stay away from rivers, streams, waterfalls and other low-lying areas, and follow official weather updates. Authorities have stated that if weather conditions deteriorate, fresh instructions regarding school operations will be issued.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.