Mumbai-Pune Train Services Suspended For Day 2 After Landslide, Railways Releases Cancellation List

Train services between Mumbai and Pune remained suspended for the second day in a row after heavy monsoon rains triggered multiple landslides in the Bhor Ghat section of the Central Railway network.

The landslides occurred in the Karjat-Lonavala stretch which is one of the busiest and most challenging routes in Maharashtra. The major landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line in Mumbai division while another landslide was reported in the Middle Line between Khandala and Monkey Hill.

ALSO READ: Scary Visuals: Heavy Rains Leave Railway Tracks At Nalasopara Station Submerged, Roads Flooded

Heavy rainfall has caused mud, rocks and boulders to fall on the railway tracks, making train movement unsafe. Teams from Central Railway, equipped with heavy machinery, have been working round the clock to remove debris, inspect the tracks and restore normal operations. However, continuous rainfall destabilised the slopes in the ghat section, causing debris to cover multiple railway tracks which led the railway authorities to further suspend the services to allow restoration work and ensure passenger safety.

Central Railway has released a fresh cancellation list. The following MEMU services have been cancelled as detailed below:

1. DRD-PNVL MEMU (DEP 05:25), Train no.: 69164, JCO: 07.07.2026

2. PNVL-DSR MEMU (DEP 09:20), Train no.: 69165, JCO: 07.07.2026

3. BSR-PNVL MEMU (DEP 12:10), Train no.: 69168, JCO: 07.07.2026

4. PNVL-BSR MEMU (DEP 14:35), Train no.: 69167, JCO: 07.07.2026

5. BSR-PNVL MEMU (DEP 16:40), Train no.: 69166, JCO: 07.07.2026

6. PNVL-DRD MEMU (DEP 19:05), Train no.: 69161, JCO: 07.07.2026

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the restoration work. He has directed the Central and Western Railway officials to work jointly to restore services as quickly as possible while also ensuring passenger safety. Railway authorities said that the services would resume only after a thorough inspection confirms that the tracks are safe for normal operations to continue.

The heavy rainfall has also affected road transport. Landslides and waterlogging were reported on parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, leading to temporary traffic disruptions before authorities were able to clear the affected stretches.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several parts of the state, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall. Officials have cautioned that further downpour could trigger fresh landslides, potentially delaying the restoration of railway services.

Central Railway has urged passengers to verify the status of their trains through official channels before beginning their journey. The railway administration has said that updates regarding cancellations, diversions, and the resumption of services will be issued as the restoration work progresses.

ALSO READ: Landslide In Karjat-Lonavala Ghat Section Disrupts Rail Services; Trains Cancelled, Diverted

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