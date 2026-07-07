Musk-Altman Judge Sends OpenAI Battle To Mediator

The judge overseeing the legal battle between Elon Musk and Sam Altman and their dueling AI startups enlisted a mediator to resolve the dispute.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers late Wednesday issued an order appointing R. David Proctor, a retired federal judge in Alabama now in private practice, to try to work out a "just, speedy and inexpensive resolution."

The appointment comes about a month and a half after a jury in federal court in Oakland, California, rejected claims by Musk that Altman and other leaders of OpenAI betrayed the startup's founding principles as a charitable research organization by restructuring it as a for-profit entity.

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The three-week trial did not address antitrust claims alleged by Musk and harassment counterclaims filed by Altman that are still pending.

In Wednesday's order, Gonzalez Rogers directed both sides to engage with Proctor and to ensure "representatives with full settlement authority are present at all mediation sessions."

Representatives of OpenAI and Musk's attorney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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