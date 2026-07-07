Cordelia Cruises Operator Waterways Leisure Shares Rebound After Monday's 8% Fall

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd., the operator of Cordelia Cruises, rebounded on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session.

The stock rose as much as 5.1% to Rs 805 during trade. The recovery follows an 8% decline on Monday. Despite Tuesday's gains, the stock remains below its listing level after a weak market debut last week.

Waterways Leisure Tourism listed on the exchanges on June 30. The shares had fallen 16% on their debut.

IPO drew 1.63 times subscription

The company's initial public offering, comprising a fresh issue worth up to Rs 585 crore, was subscribed 1.63 times at the close of bidding.

Investors placed bids for about 68.4 lakh shares against 41.8 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data.

Ahead of the public issue, anchor investors subscribed to 32.6 lakh shares worth Rs 263 crore at Rs 808 apiece on June 22.

Earlier, on June 18, the company had announced the price band for its downsized initial public offering.

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