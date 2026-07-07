Big Boost For Defence Sector, India And Indonesia Ink Pact For BrahMos Missiles Supply

In a major boost for the defence sector, India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a pact for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military.

The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Indonesia is also set to import India's indigenously developed Astra air-to-air missiles.

The Astra, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a beyond-visual-range missile designed to track and destroy highly manoeuvrable enemy aircraft.

Its performance during Operation Sindoor is understood to have boosted international confidence in the platform, paving the way for the anticipated Indonesian order and a deeper defence partnership between the two countries.

India is also likely to provide Indonesia with additional batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The two countries also finalised a framework for maritime safety and security cooperation.

"The growing trust between our countries is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation. Today, we have reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation. With today's agreement, India's high-quality and affordable medicines will be even more easily accessible to the citizens of Indonesia. We will also contribute to the capacity building of doctors and healthcare workers in Indonesia," said PM Modi.

Critical Minerals Push

On the critical minerals front, India and Indonesia inked agreement on minerals and technologies for steel supply chain, a move aimed at strengthening the critical mineral supply chain between the two nations amid growing global competition to secure such resources.

Election Technology Cooperation

In what sources described as a major endorsement of India's election management systems, India is also expected to support the development of Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), extending its poll technology expertise to the Southeast Asian nation.

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