Ashneer Grover Fires Back After Social Media User Asks Him To Donate Rs 900 Crore

Former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover has responded to an X user who challenged him to donate his estimated Rs 900 crore wealth following controversial remarks made by his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, on wealth, family planning and having children.

The exchange, which quickly went viral, comes amid an ongoing social media debate over comments made by Madhuri during her appearance on the reality show Lock Upp 2.

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During the show, Madhuri revealed that she and Ashneer had once planned to have a third child but were unable to do so. She added that having a third child helps people stay younger and cited wealthy personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, as examples. Her remarks drew criticism after she suggested that the "Hum Do Humare Do" concept does not apply to everyone, claiming that when wealthy people have more children, wealth increases, while when poor people have more children, poverty increases.

The comments sparked widespread backlash, with many social media users calling them elitist and insensitive, arguing that they reduced human dignity to financial status. Others, however, maintained that financial stability is a valid factor in family planning.

Amid the controversy, content creator Nalini Unagar tagged Ashneer Grover on X, urging him to donate his reported Rs 900 crore fortune to 1,800 families by distributing Rs 50 lakh to each. She argued that such a move would help thousands of children and sarcastically suggested that Grover should then move to the Himalayas and become a monk.

Responding in his trademark blunt style, Ashneer dismissed the suggestion with a sarcastic Hindi one-liner: "Bheek/Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already – itne mein itna hi milega."

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His response quickly gained traction online, further fuelling debate over the couple's remarks and the broader discussion on wealth and parenthood.

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