Trent Q1 Revenue Growth Misses Estimates; Brokerages Remain Split — Should You Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

Trent Ltd.'s weaker-than-expected first-quarter business update could weigh on the stock in the near term, with brokerages flagging slowing sales growth and a moderation in store expansion.

The Tata Group retailer reported a 19% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue to Rs 5,666 crore in the June quarter. Growth remained below 20% for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Macquarie maintained its ‘Outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 3,600, but said same-store sales growth likely moderated from Q4 levels. Morgan Stanley also retained its ‘Overweight' rating and Rs 3,151 target. It said revenue growth was below its 21% estimate and expects some near-term stock weakness. Bernstein maintained ‘Outperform' with a Rs 3,500 target but expects a negative stock reaction. It said growth of around 20% may be the new normal unless urban consumption improves sustainably.

Citi remained the most cautious, maintaining a ‘Sell' rating with a Rs 2,733 target. It flagged weak revenue per square foot, rising competition, cannibalisation and expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 cities as key concerns.

Trent added 20 stores during the quarter — 19 Zudio outlets and just one Westside store. The slower Westside expansion also disappointed analysts. The company ended June with 1,312 stores, including 301 Westside and 982 Zudio outlets.

ALSO READ: Trent Q1 Update: Revenue Growth Misses Estimates, Stays Below 20% For Fifth Straight Quarter

Brokerages on Trent

Macquarie

Maintain Outperform; Target Price: Rs 3,600.

Q1 sales growth was weaker than expected.

Believes same-store sales growth momentum moderated from Q4 levels.

Growth moderation is likely to weigh on near-term performance.

Trent's value positioning and an improving consumer demand outlook could aid a growth recovery.

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Overweight; Target Price: Rs 3,151.

Q1 was slightly weak, with growth below the 21% estimate.

Store expansion pace moderated during the quarter.

Expects standalone EBITDA margin to improve 100 bps YoY to 18.5% in Q1.

The stock could see some near-term weakness following the softer print.

Citi

Maintain Sell; Target Price: Rs 2,733.

Revenue growth moderated despite a soft base.

Remains cautious due to the weak revenue-per-square-foot trend.

Increasing competition, cannibalisation and expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III towns remain key concerns.

Bernstein

Maintain Outperform; Target Price: Rs 3,500.

Q1 revenue missed estimates, but believes the new normal is closer to 20% growth.

Any acceleration beyond this would require a sustained improvement in urban consumption.

UPI data for April and May also points to soft value growth in the fashion segment.

Expects the stock to react negatively.

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