Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Field In Tears After Final FIFA World Cup Match; Internet Pays Emotional Tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey came to an emotional end on Monday as Portugal were knocked out of the 2026 tournament following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at Dallas Stadium. The 41-year-old captain, who had confirmed before the competition that it would be his final World Cup, played the full 90 minutes and came close to scoring early in the contest before Spain snatched victory through substitute Mikel Merino's stoppage-time goal.

The defeat ended Ronaldo's record six-tournament World Cup career. He finishes with 27 appearances, 11 goals and two assists, making him Portugal's all-time leader in both appearances and goals at the FIFA World Cup. During the 2026 edition, Ronaldo surpassed Eusébio's long-standing national record of nine World Cup goals, eventually ending his career with 11 after scoring three times in the tournament. He also became the first player in men's football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions.

As the final whistle sounded, Ronaldo stood motionless on the pitch before acknowledging the travelling Portugal supporters with applause. Fighting back tears, he waved to the fans before making a solitary walk down the tunnel, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest World Cup careers in football history.

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The Portugal captain struggled to hold back tears even as he made his way through the tunnel following his final World Cup match.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo admitted the result was difficult to accept but said he had no regrets over his efforts. "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best and I'm leaving with a clear conscience," he said, confirming once again that the 2026 edition had been his final appearance at the tournament.

Looking back on his international career, Ronaldo said Portugal's UEFA Euro 2016 triumph carried the same significance for him as lifting the FIFA World Cup. "I've won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn't won anything. The biggest title I won with the National Team was Euro 2016. For me, it has the same dimension as a World Cup," he said.

Ronaldo's emotional farewell quickly dominated social media, with fans paying tribute to one of football's most decorated careers. Messages poured in from around the world as supporters reflected on his World Cup legacy after his final appearance on the sport's biggest stage.

Ronaldo's World Cup exit also left one of his most famous fans, YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, in tears inside the stadium.

While Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey has come to an end, the Portugal captain has not announced his retirement from international football and is expected to remain available for national team selection.

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