Cloudburst Warning Puts Nashik On High Alert; Schools Shut, Trimbakeshwar Temples Closed

In response to critical cloudburst warnings, the Nashik district administration has suspended public darshan at Trimbakeshwar and ordered the immediate evacuation of high-risk areas. Authorities issued a high alert over the possibility of a cloudburst-like weather event in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar-Igatpuri belt, where rainfall could reach up to 300 mm in a short period.

Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad ordered the closure of schools, colleges and weekly markets in vulnerable talukas, including Nashik rural, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, Dindori and Surgana, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

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The District Information Office in Nashik, citing the IMD, has issued a high-alert "Orange Warning" nowcast for the region. Released at 7:00 AM IST on July 7, 2026, and valid for a three-hour window, the advisory warns that moderate to intense spells of rain are highly likely to hit isolated pockets across Nashik district. Additionally, residents should brace for occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 km/h in certain areas, prompting local authorities to urge caution during the morning commute.

Heavy monsoon rainfall continues to affect normal life across Maharashtra, prompting authorities to issue weather alerts and implement precautionary measures in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued intense rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and surrounding ghat regions, with risks of waterlogging, traffic disruptions and landslides.

District Collector Ayush Prasad told ANI, amidst preparations to tackle the cloudburst-like situation, "...Heavy rain is lashing various parts of the district... Extensive police and health department deployments are in place across the district. We have already relocated people from areas where conditions appear potentially hazardous..."

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A group of Karnataka bikers who travelled three days to Nashik are stranded after Trimbakeshwar Temple suspended darshan due to cloudburst warnings. Relentless rain made riding impossible, forcing the disappointed pilgrims to check into local lodging to wait out the storm until the temple safely reopens for their prayers, reported IANS.

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