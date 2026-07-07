Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Reaches 29% Capacity As Rain Intensifies; Vihar, Tulsi Nearly Full

Heavy and widespread rainfall across Mumbai and nearby regions has further pushed the stock of the seven water supplying lakes in the city. The data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday showed that the combined useful available stock in the seven lakes stood at 4,18,649 million litres, representing 28.9% of the total capacity of 14.47 million litres. In the last 24 hours, there has been a 12% increase in the water stock in the reservoirs, the data showed.

The seven water supplying lakes of Mumbai - Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna - are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. Since July, the presence of active monsoon over Maharashtra has helped replenish their levels gradually.

The data for individual lakes showed that heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has helped in increasing their levels. Till 6:00 a.m. on July 7, Upper Vaitarna's useful storage capacity stood at 12.25%. Vihar lake was nearly full at 98.98%, followed by Tulsi at 95.88%. Modak Sagar recorded 52.22% useful storage, while Tansa stood at 42.85%. Middle Vaitarna reached 26%, Bhatsa was at 24.50%, the BMC data showed.

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Weather Alert In Mumbai:

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain in the coming days, the levels in these lakes are expected to surge further.

Till 8:30 a.m. on July 7, Mumbai's Colaba and Santacruz weather stations recorded 57.2 mm and 90.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. On July 6, these figures for similar duration stood at 128 mm and 159 mm, the IMD data showed.

The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, warning of “extremely heavy rainfall” at isolated places. As a result, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Mumbai is expected to get heavy rainfall at isolated places, followed by moderate rain in the subsequent two days. Similar warnings have been issued for Thane. The widespread rainfall has brought Mumbai to a standstill, disrupting flight and train services. Severe waterlogging and knee-deep flooding in several areas have also forced many residents to remain indoors.

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The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar as it is expected to record “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, occasional strong winds reaching 70-80 kmph,” on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is likely in Nashik on Tuesday, followed by moderate rain in the coming days.

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