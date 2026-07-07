Gold, Silver Prices On July 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold Prices Today: Gold was trading at Rs 1,46,915 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) around 9 am today, losing 0.31%.

Silver was around Rs 2,36,270 per 1 kg, declining 0.48% on MCX.

As the US dollar strengthened after two days of decline, it dragged gold prices down as the yellow metal becomes more expensive in other countries.

Spot gold price on US Comex was around $4,174.2 per ounce, declining by 0.49% owing to a stronger dollar, which made investors shift their focus from the yellow metal.

Silver was trading at $61.23 per ounce on US Comex, after declining 1.13%.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

On Tuesday, gold prices in Delhi declined by 0.5% to Rs 1,46,160 per 10 grams.

In Mumbai, the yellow metal declined by 0.57%, trading at around Rs 1,46,300 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, gold price was around Rs 1,46,100 per 10 grams, declining by 0.58% from the past session.

In Chennai, gold prices were around Rs 1,46,720, declining by 0.58%.

In Bangalore, gold price declined by 0.58% to Rs 1,46,410 per 10 grams.

In Hyderabad, gold was trading around Rs 1,46,530 per 10 grams, declining by 0.57%.

Silver Prices in Major Cities in India

In Delhi, silver price declined by 1.09% to Rs 2,33,100 per kg, while in Mumbai, it fell by 1.29% to Rs 2,33,020 per kg. In Kolkata, the prices reduced by 1.29% and are currently trading at Rs 2,30,710 per kg.

In all three major cities across South India, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, silver prices declined by 1.29%. The current silver price in Chennai is around Rs 2,33,700 per kg, while in Bangalore it is Rs 2,33,200 per kg, and in Hyderabad, silver is around Rs 2,22,390 per kg.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Price Today: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

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