Gold, Silver Price Today: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Prices Today: The yellow metal price declined 0.2% on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, even when the gold futures surged by 0.93% on the US Comex.

After gold prices rallied for the past four sessions, traders are likely booking profits today, which is perhaps taking the yellow metal prices down in the Indian commodity market. Investors are, however, expecting this to be a short-term correction as the broader market remains positive.

Gold prices in India were trading around Rs 1,47,089 per 10 grams on Monday around 11 am, while in the international market, the spot gold price was at around $4,164 per ounce.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Trades Flat At Rs 1.47 Lakh As Fed Rate Hike Concerns Ease

Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities

Today, in Delhi, gold prices declined by 0.07% today and at around 11 am, they were trading at Rs 1,47,210 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, the yellow metal snapped by 0.08%, trading at around Rs 1,47,460 per 10 grams.

In the east, in Kolkata, gold prices are at around Rs 1,47,270 per 10 grams, declining by 0.07% from the past session.

Coming to southern India, gold prices in Chennai and Bangalore declined by 0.08% in both cities, currently trading around Rs 1,47,890 and Rs 1,47,580 per 10 grams, respectively.

In Hyderabad, gold is trading at around Rs 1,47,620 per 10 grams today, declining by 0.13%, the highest decline amongst the top cities across the country.

Silver Prices In Major Cities In India

Silver prices also declined today in India after gaining for the past four sessions. On MCX, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,36,500 per kg, losing 0.3% since the previous close.

In the international market, silver price was at around $62.32 per ounce, gaining around 2.05%.

In Delhi, silver price declined by 0.44% to Rs 2,35,820 per kg, while in Mumbai, it declined by 0.3% to Rs 2,36,560 per kg. In Kolkata, it is trading at Rs 2,36,240 a kg, declining by 0.3% as well.

In the south, Hyderabad is again leading with the highest drop of 0.42% in silver prices, currently trading at Rs 2,36,650 per kg. In Chennai and Bangalore, the prices declined by 0.3% each, trading at Rs 2,37,250 and Rs 2,36,740 per kg, respectively.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Price Today: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

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