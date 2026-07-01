Gold, Silver Price Today: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rates in India fell while silver rebounded amid subdued demand in the domestic market. Gold remained under pressure in the domestic market, while silver attracted value buying after the recent correction, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,42,950 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,28,770 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,980.03 an ounce at 11:00 a.m. in Singapore as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, rose 0.2%. Silver — which collapsed by 22% in the second quarter — slipped 1.4% to $57.77 an ounce, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,42,510. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,42,450 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,43,110 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,42,920 and Rs 1,42,810 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,28,350 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,27,960 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,29,020 and Rs2,28,720 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,28,530 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,28,050.

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