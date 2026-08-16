IPOs This Week: Sunshine Pictures, Shankesh Jewellers, Horizon Industrial & More To Hit Primary Market

Four initial public offerings are set to enter India's primary market this week. Mainboard initial public offerings from Sunshine Pictures Ltd, Shankesh Jewellers Ltd, Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd are set to open, according to the NSE data.

Sunshine Pictures

Film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-promoted Sunshine Pictures Ltd will open its Rs 282-crore IPO for subscription on August 18, with a price band of Rs 342-360 per share. The three-day public issue will close on August 20, while bidding by anchor investors will take place on August 17.

Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah will sell shares through an offer for sale. Vipul Shah will offload 20.31 lakh shares, while Shefali Shah will sell 10.06 lakh shares.

ALSO READ: Shiprocket's Rs 1,617.5-crore IPO Subscribed 99.38 Times On Final Day

Shankesh Jewellers

Shankesh Jewellers, a Mumbai-based jewellery wholesaler, said its Rs 367 crore IPO will open for subscription on August 18. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 88-93 per equity share, valuing the company at Rs 1,367 crore at the higher end.

The three-day IPO will conclude on August 20 and anchor investor bidding will take place on August 17. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1 crore equity shares.

Horizon Industrial Parks

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks' Rs 2,600-crore IPO will open for subscription on August 17 and close on August 19. The price band has been fixed at Rs 57-60 per share. The issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no OFS component.

At the upper price band, the issue values the company at a post-issue market capitalisation of around Rs 17,298 crore.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart

Jewellery retailer Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will open its Rs 1,700-crore IPO for subscription on August 17, with the company looking to raise funds to expand its store network. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 190-201 per share, valuing the company at around Rs 11,250 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an OFS of shares worth up to Rs 500 crore.

ALSO READ: Lalithaa Jewellery Raises Rs 508 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

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