Dividend Stocks To Watch: NBCC, RVNL, Mazagon Dock, Hitachi Energy, Zen Tech & More — Check Full List

It has stayed busy on the corporate actions nook of the Dalal Street, with many record dates lined up for disbursements of dividends for fiscal year 2027, including big names like NBCC (India), Rail Vikas Nigam, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Hitachi Energy India and Zen Technologies.

NBCC has fixed Aug. 17 as the record date for its interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share, along with Housing & Urban Development Corp. for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share. Bandhan Bank has fixed the same date for a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share and RVNL has announced Aug. 18 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 0.71 per share.

Mazagon has fixed Aug. 20 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 4.62 per share. Hitachi Energy has set Aug. 21 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 8 per share along with LIC Housing Finance for its final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Zen Tech has also fixed Aug. 21 as the record date for a final dividend of Re 1 per share. Jindal Steel has set Aug. 21 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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