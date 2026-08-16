E20 Petrol Not Sole Factor Behind Low Mileage, Says Govt: Here's What May Cost You More Fuel

The central government claimed that vehicle mileage changes are not being caused by E20 petrol alone, adding that several other factors such as driving habits, traffic conditiobs, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure, and use of air conditioning also contribute to real-world fuel economy.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while highlighting multiple factors that determine the mileage delivered by a vehicle, in a post on X on Saturday.

"Mileage depends on more than fuel alone. Driving habits, traffic, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and AC usage all play a role," the ministry said. "E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while real-world mileage depends on the overall driving and vehicle conditions," it outlined.

The government's latest clarification comes amid growing concerns among motorists over the impact of 20% ethanol-blended petrol on mileage, vehicle performance and compatibility.

The government has previously acknowledged that some vehicles may experience a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy with E20, while maintaining that real-world mileage is also influenced by several driving and vehicle-related factors.

The centre and state-run oil marketing companies have also pushed back against greater concerns over alleged widespread fuel contamination.

Last week, the government put a strong defence of its E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme, saying it shielded consumers from soaring global crude oil prices and helped keep retail fuel prices under control during periods of market volatility.

In a detailed clarification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the government said petrol prices in Delhi could have climbed to around Rs 125 a litre when the Indian crude basket touched nearly $135 per barrel, had India relied entirely on fossil fuel-based petrol.

Instead, consumers paid Rs 94.77 per litre, with the government attributing the difference to 20% ethanol blending, which it said insulated fuel costs from the global crude price shock.

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