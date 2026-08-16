Virginia State University Shooting: Police Arrests 19-Year Old After Overnight Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured

A 19 year old has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Virginia State University (VSU) in Ettrick,Virgina, Chesterfield county early Saturday, NDTV reported. The suspect has been identified as Cameron Harris from Hernico, Virginia.

The chesterfield County Police stated as cited by AP News that the officers responding to the scene found five people suffering from gunshot wounds outside the campus dormitories. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 am on August 15 in the Quad Annexes area, with the police responding to the area of Boisseau Street and Third Avenue.

According to authorities, Harris was found hiding inside a closet in Seward Hall, a VSU residence hall, on Saturday afternoon. Local CBS affiliate WTVR reported, citing Chesterfield police, that he was discovered at approximately 4 p.m., more than 14 hours after the shooting. Harris is not a VSU student.

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Authorities stated as cited by local media that the victims range in age from 17 to 23. One victim, a 21 year old man, suffered critical injuries while the other four victims sustained injuries which the police described and non-life threatening. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

Chesterfield County police obtained eight felony warrants against Harris. These include, four counts of malicious wounding and four counts involving the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Harris is being held in jail without bond.

The shooting triggered a campus lockdown while the police searched the area and investigated the incident. Students and others on campus were instructed to avoid the immediate area.

The lockdown was later lifted after the authorities determined there was no continuing threat to the campus community.

Officials have also not publicly disclosed a motive for the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing. The Chesterfield County Police Department is heading the investigation with assistance from Virginia State University Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Hanover County Sheriff's office,

The shooting occurred just before the start of VSU's new academic year. The university's residence halls had opened about a week ago, and classes were scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, AP News reported.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the shooting to assist investigators as the case continues to develop.

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