San Diego Mosque Shooting: Three Dead, Including Two Teen Gunmen, In Suspected Hate Crime

A shooting at a mosque and school complex at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in California has left at least three adults dead, triggering a massive security response, NBC News reported.

Among the fatalities is a security guard whose quick actions were credited by officials as crucial in limiting further loss of life at the mosque complex.

Police confirmed the two male suspects, identified as teenagers aged 17 and 18, died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds during the incident. One suspect attended the Madison High School nearby, as per the report.

Following the shooting that took place on Monday, an imam from the centre reassured the community that all teachers, students, and school staff members present at the facility were safe.

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Speaking at a news conference, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria strongly condemned the attack, declaring anyone engaging in hate-inspired violence would face the "full force" of local law enforcement.

Gloria emphasised that no one in the city should live in fear because of their identity, faith, or place of learning. "Hate has no home in San Diego," the mayor stated. "Islamophobia has no home in San Diego. We will not stand for it," reported NBC News.

New York Times quoted Zohran Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim mayor, saying, “Islamophobia endangers Muslim communities across this country. We must confront it directly and stand together against the politics of fear and division.”

CNN reported one of the suspects took three weapons from their parents' home. Law enforcement officials are reported to have found hate speech scrawled on one of the weapons. A suicide note written by one of the suspects that contained writings about racial pride was also found, according to multiple law enforcement officials, the report added.

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