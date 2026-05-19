IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained: RR, CSK, PBKS, KKR And DC Fight For Final Spot

A crushing five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday has dented Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 Playoff ambitions. CSK now sit sixth on the table with 12 points to their name, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and SRH have already booked their spots in the last four. Only one qualification place is still open.

For Chennai Super Kings, qualification is no longer entirely in their own hands. They need a win over the Gujarat Titans and favourable outcomes elsewhere to stay in contention. Delhi Capitals are also alive in the race, having accumulated 12 points with an extra fixture remaining against KKR. A tie on points for the final qualification place remains a real possibility, with CSK, Rajasthan Royals and DC all in the equation. In such a scenario, Net Run Rate could prove decisive, and Rajasthan Royals presently lead on that front.

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IPL 2026 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost No Result NRR Points 1 RCB 13 9 4 0 1.065 18 2 GT 13 8 5 0 0.400 16 3 SRH 13 8 5 0 0.350 16 4 PBKS 13 6 6 1 0.227 13 5 RR 12 6 6 0 0.027 12 6 CSK 13 6 7 0 -0.016 12 7 DC 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 8 KKR 12 5 6 1 -0.038 11 9 MI 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8 10 LSG 12 4 8 0 -0.701 8

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Remaining Matches: vs LSG on May 19, vs MI on May 24

Despite enduring a poor run that has seen them lose six of their previous eight games, the Rajasthan Royals remain in charge of their own Playoff fate. Matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians offer RR a clear opportunity to finish on 16 points, which would guarantee a place in the top four.

Even a finish on 14 points could prove enough under certain circumstances. However, RR would then require defeats for Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, along with a Mumbai Indians victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 34.9%

IPL 2026 CSK Playoff Qualification Chances

Remaining Matches: vs GT on May 21

The loss against SRH pushed Chennai Super Kings down to sixth in the IPL table with 12 points, leaving their Playoff hopes hanging by a thread. However, a route to qualification on 14 points still exists.

CSK's task is straightforward: they must beat the Gujarat Titans. Beyond that, they require Rajasthan Royals to lose both their remaining fixtures, Punjab Kings to suffer defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders to beat Delhi Capitals before falling to Mumbai Indians.

Should those outcomes materialise, Net Run Rate would likely decide the final Playoff position between CSK and DC, with the Chennai side currently ahead.

CSK IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 6.8%

IPL 2026 Punjab Kings Playoff Chances Explained

Remaining Match: vs LSG on May 23

Punjab Kings' hopes of reaching the Playoffs were dented further following their loss to RCB, leaving them with little margin for error heading into their final league fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Even a victory there would only take PBKS to 15 points, meaning their fate is no longer entirely in their own hands.

Qualification on 15 points remains possible if Rajasthan Royals fail to win one of their remaining matches and Kolkata Knight Riders stumble in at least one of theirs. In the event of a tie on 15 points with KKR, Net Run Rate could become decisive.

PBKS can also scrape through with 13 points, although that route is far more complicated. Rajasthan Royals would need to lose both matches, Gujarat Titans must beat CSK, and Kolkata Knight Riders would have to beat Delhi Capitals before going down to the Mumbai Indians. Punjab would then need a superior Net Run Rate to KKR.

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 33.6%

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff Chances

Remaining Matches: vs MI on May 20, vs DC on May 24

The Playoff equation remains complicated for the Kolkata Knight Riders, although qualification on 15 points is still possible. KKR would require Rajasthan Royals to lose one of their remaining fixtures, while Lucknow Super Giants must beat Punjab Kings.

If Punjab do manage to defeat LSG, Kolkata could still advance provided they remain ahead of PBKS on Net Run Rate in the event both teams finish level on points.

There is also a slim path through with 13 points. For that to happen, KKR must first beat Delhi Capitals. They would then need Gujarat Titans to get the better of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals to lose both remaining games, and Punjab Kings to suffer defeat against LSG while staying below Kolkata on Net Run Rate.

KKR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 14.8%

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Chances

Remaining Matches: vs KKR on May 24

With a poor Net Run Rate of -0.871, Delhi Capitals cannot afford to rely on tie-breakers in the Playoff race. Their most realistic chance is to reach 14 points and avoid any tie-break situation altogether.

That would require Delhi to beat Kolkata Knight Riders, while Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals would also need to lose both of their remaining matches, and Gujarat Titans must overcome Chennai Super Kings. If everything goes according to plan, DC would complete the Playoff line-up with RCB, GT and SRH without the need for Net Run Rate calculations.

DC IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 9.9%

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