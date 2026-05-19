BGMI 4.4 Update: Release Date, Time, How To Download And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will roll out its highly anticipated 4.4 update, featuring the new “Hero's Crown” themed mode, in India on Wednesday (May 20). Krafton India has confirmed the update will be released in phases to ensure server stability and prevent heavy traffic spikes during launch hours.

Rollout Schedule

Android users will get the BGMI update in phases via Google Play Store starting 06:30 IST, reaching full rollout by 11:30 IST. iOS users get it at 11:30 IST, while APK users can download it from the official website at 12:30 IST.

Major Features in 4.4 Update

The 4.4 update completely refreshes the game with major visual upgrades and new gameplay features. It adds supernatural and mythological themes into normal matches, making battles feel more dramatic.

The “Hero's Crown” themed mode transforms parts of the Erangel map with ancient marble-style structures and redesigned battle zones, significantly altering gameplay dynamics and drop strategies. Popular locations such as Ruins and Ferry Pier will feature revamped layouts and aesthetics, as per Economic Times.

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A new high-risk area called Crown's Abode has also been introduced as a floating island. It offers high-tier loot and an additional recall chance for eliminated squad members, making it a strategic, but dangerous landing spot. The update also introduces Sun Chariots, mythological vehicles that allow faster traversal across maps while engaging in boss-style encounters for rare rewards.

How to Download and Install the Update

For Android (Google Play Store):

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner and select "Manage apps & devices". Locate Battlegrounds Mobile India in the available updates list. Tap "Update" to start the download.

Launch the Apple App Store. Tap your profile icon at the top right corner. Swipe down on the screen to refresh the available updates list. Locate BGMI and tap "Update".

Players are advised to ensure their smartphones have adequate free storage space and are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection prior to downloading the large version 4.4 installation patch, reported Economic Times.

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