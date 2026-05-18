'Fired After Just 5 Days': Reddit User Says He Failed Test After Training, Lost Job Next Day

A Reddit user has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing that he was unexpectedly fired just five days after starting a new job, saying the sudden dismissal left him shocked, frustrated, and emotionally devastated before he even had a chance to properly settle into the role.

He said that he had not even been given enough time to properly settle into the role or fully demonstrate his performance.

Controversy erupted after the post exposing the policy went viral, triggering intense debate over employee rights, unstable hiring practices, and the growing pressures faced by young professionals in the private sector.

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According to the post, the user had spent nearly six months searching for employment before finally securing a well-paying role that excited them.

However, after being sent to another state for training, the employee reportedly failed a test and was terminated the very next day.

“I don't think I've ever been this depressed. It took me six months to find this job, it had good pay and the work genuinely excited me,” the user wrote. “They sent me to training, I failed the test, and got fired the next day. The training was in another state and it would be too expensive for them to send me there again.”

The user further expressed fear and uncertainty about the future, saying it could take months to find another opportunity, admitting he had “no desire to do anything” after the sudden dismissal.

The viral post resonated with thousands online, many of whom shared similar experiences involving abrupt terminations, harsh probation policies, and poor onboarding systems.

The incident has reignited conversations around job insecurity, unrealistic corporate expectations, and the emotional toll of losing employment within days of starting a new role.

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