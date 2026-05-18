Maruti Suzuki Starts Production At Second Plant Of Kharkhoda Facility

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday announced the start of commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

The second plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 5 lakh units, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

With the new capacity coming in, the company's overall annual production capacity across its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat stands at 26.5 lakh units, it added.

When fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among parent Suzuki's largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations with capacity to produce 10 lakh vehicles per annum, the company said.

The country's largest carmaker had earlier indicated its plan to add 5 lakh units of capacity in FY 2026-27. The company currently produces compact SUV Brezza and mid-SUV Victoris at the facility.

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