Rupee Plunge Continues: Indian Unit Hits New Record Low After Closing 39 Paise Weaker

The Indian Rupee's weakness continued for another session on Monday as it slumped 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 96.35 against the US dollar.

Intraday, the currency hit a fresh low of 96.39. Rupee had breached past 96 levels for the first time in history, hitting an intraday low of 96.14. It closed at 95.96 levels.

Forex traders said higher crude oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have together created a difficult environment for emerging market currencies, and the rupee is now clearly reflecting that stress.

"The rupee at 96.3 is not just a currency move, it is the market repricing India's external balance sheet. Elevated crude, firm US yields and weak foreign flows are hitting the same pressure point: dollar demand is rising while capital inflows are not strong enough to absorb the shock. That is why this move feels sharper than a routine depreciation cycle," said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS

He added that the RBI may smooth volatility, but it cannot fully offset a global dollar squeeze if oil stays elevated.

What Does It Mean For Equities?

Dasani highlighted that for equities, the immediate pressure is on import-heavy sectors, rate-sensitive pockets and companies with unhedged dollar exposure.

"Exporters get a translation benefit, but that benefit narrows if global demand slows. Unless crude cools or foreign flows stabilise, the rupee may remain under pressure and markets could demand a higher risk premium," he outlined.

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